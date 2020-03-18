Ghana: Police Arrest Man, 28, for Carjacking

A 28-year-old man has been arrested by the police for allegedly carjacking at Agbobloshie in Accra yesterday.

The suspect, Kwame Eric, is in the custody of the police assisting in investigation, the head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said at about 4:30a.m on March 17, the police patrol team on their routine checks within Kaneshie and Agbobloshie area responded to a distress call by a taxi driver (name withheld) in charge of a Daewoo Matiz car with registration number GW 8454-18 that, his vehicle had been snatched from him around the onion market at Agbobloshie.

DSP Tenge said the driver's shouts for help drew the attention of a motor rider who pursued the suspects who were absconding with the car.

She said the suspects lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete object.

The Police PRO said with the assistance of the patrol team one of the suspects was arrested, but his accomplice, whose name was given as Fuseini, escaped.

DSP Tenge said an investigation into the case was ongoing whilst effort was being made to arrest his accomplice.