Ghana: Appiah Demands Salary Arrears From FA

Former Black Stars Head, Coach Kwesi Appiah, is demanding for his unpaid salary arrears of $175,000 from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Appiah was on a $35,000 monthly salary and was owed in arrears for five months amounting to $175,000 before his contract expired in December 2019.

Reports stated that Kwesi Appiah had written to the Ghana FA through his lawyer for payments to be done.

The Ghana Football Association earlier wrote to the ex-Black Stars coach to hand over all properties given to him during this tenure as Head Coach of the national team.

Appiah has returned the official car given to him by the government to the Ghana FA but is yet to return the keys to his residence.-Ghanasoccernet.com