Ghana: 40 PWDs in Ayawaso Central Receive Assorted Items, Cash From Assembly

The Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly (ACMA) in the Greater Accra Region on Monday presented assorted items worth about GH₵49,000 and cash of GH₵15, 300 to 40 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the municipality.

The items included deep freezers, laptops, industrial sewing and knitting machines, bakery machines, hair dryers, bench grinders, accessories and cash meant to make them self-reliant and to contribute meaningfully to national development.

The gesture formed part of the District Assemblies Common Fund, which was in fulfilment of government's responsibility to support PWDS in the country as stipulated in the constitution.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Mohammed Quaye, charged them to focus on their abilities to enhance their social image and to contribute their quota to the community and society at large.

He noted that disability was a state of health that posed some challenges to individuals saying, "this should not hinder you from doing what an able-bodied person could do."

Mr Quaye explained that the presentation was to empower the beneficiaries to use the items to improve their livelihood and also to ensure an inclusive contribution to economic growth.

To alleviate poverty among PWDs within his jurisdiction, Mr Quaye pledged support to those who were willing to be independent and contribute their quota to sustain the economy, adding that through a dignified labour the PWDs would not beg for arms on streets.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Aid and Assistance Refugees By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that his outfit had mainstreamed PWDs into the Assembly's Social Protection Strategy and Poverty Reduction Interventions to enable them develop their full potentials, participate in the national development process and empower themselves for greater heights in life.

To ensure the beneficiaries put the items into good use, Mr Quaye indicated that mechanism were in place to monitor them to establish whether they are contributing their quota to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

On his part, Mr Joshua Addy, the Council representative for Disability Fund Management Committee (DFMC) in the area, charged the beneficiaries to use the items and money judiciously.

Nii Ayikwei Dauda, one of the beneficiaries lauded the assembly for the social intervention and advised other PWDs to embrace the opportunity to contribute their quota in nation building, while improving their own livelihood.