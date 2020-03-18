Ghana: Minerals Commission to Initiate Strategies to Enhance Sustainable Gold Production - Board Chair

Takoradi — The Minerals Commission is working seriously to maintain Ghana's position as the largest gold producer in Africa, the Board Chairman, Mr Sampson K. Boafo, has said.

He said Ghana would continue to initiate strategies to enhance sustainable gold production in the country.

Ghana in 2018 beat South Africa to become the largest producer of Gold in Africa.

Speaking at the just ended Ghana gold Expo held in Takoradi under the theme "The role of Minerals Commission in phasing out mercury and establishment of community mining scheme," said much attention had been drawn on Ghana following the country's position as the largest gold producer in Africa.

"Gold will continue to be critical catalyst in Ghana's economy," the Board Chairman said.

Mr Boafo said the Minerals Commission is mandated by law to regulate and manage the utilization of the mineral resources of Ghana and also charged with coordination of implementation of polices relating to mining.

Touching on phasing out of mercury, Mr Boafo recalled that in 2014, Ghana signed on the Minamata Convention to control and ultimately phase out mercury use in a number of products and processes including artisanal and small scale gold mining.

He said the Mineral Commission and the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) in Tarkwa in the Western Region had also developed the 'Sika Bukyia' model as an alternative method to the use of mercury for the extraction of gold and believed that it would help achieve the objective of phasing out mercury use in small scale mining.

Currently, he added, that the Commission was collaborating with stakeholders to complete the National Action Plan on Minamata Convention by March 31, 2020.

Community mining schemes, Mr Boafo believed, would provide solutions to the challenges of illegal mining popularly known as Galamsey.

The Ghana Gold Expo 2020, which sought to showcase investment opportunities in Ghana, he noted, was a welcome initiative and hope that it would provide platform for discussions on the challenges and prospects within the gold industry of Ghana.

The Board Chairman also hoped that the forum helped to discuss new sustainable solutions that would help develop the gold industry into a more globally competitive and first class industry, stressing "it is the intention of government to create wealth for citizens along the entire value chain of the gold industry where ,local refineries will be encouraged and supported.