Zimbabwe - Land Restitution Is a Small Step - and a Big Warning

17 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Terence Corrigan

Zimbabwe's promise to begin returning land to farmers who were dispossessed is promising. Will the South African government take some lessons from it?

A small, largely ignored, item in the news cycle of recent days came out of Harare: the Zimbabwean government is establishing mechanisms for farmers who were dispossessed during the country's "land reform" campaign to either reacquire their properties or seek monetary compensation.

This is in line with the drive by the government under President Emmerson Mnangagwa to re-position Zimbabwe as an attractive business partner and investment destination, so as to revitalise its crippled formal economy.

"Zimbabwe," he declared, "is open for business." As clumsy and contradictory as their conduct has been, the country's authorities seem at least to recognise that for Zimbabwe to have a chance at a viable future, it will need to deal with the damage -- and arguably, above all, the reputational damage -- which the chaotic and sometimes violent land seizures inflicted.

Zimbabwe's future prospects will hinge on attracting investment in value-adding, employment-creating activities. As veteran Zimbabwean academic Professor Brian Raftopoulos said in an interview in 2019:

"You have now no strong formal sector structures, you have low levels of productivity, and you...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

