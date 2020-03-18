South Africa: Tracing Drama - Infected Patients Forced Into Quarantine After Resisting Instructions to Self-Isolate

analysis

It took a High Court Order for the Gauteng Health Department to force three German nationals to be quarantined at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital after they had tested positive for Covid-19.

In his founding affidavit, Dr Bandile Masuku, member of the Executive Council for the Gauteng Department of Health, set out how on 15 March 2020 employees of the Life Fourways hospital contacted the department informing it that two patients who had recently arrived from Germany had tested positive for Covid-19 on 13 March 2020.

This after both "presented to the hospital for symptoms associated with possible infection from the coronavirus", according to a nurse employed at the private hospital where the family members were tested.

After the tests, the two patients were reportedly en route to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, but when they failed to pitch, staff at the hospital and the Department of Health urgently tried to contact them.

Meanwhile, the two patients, a woman and her daughter, who had booked in at a bed and breakfast in Gauteng, had gone to check out, telling staff they were seeking "alternative residence".

"I mention that the first and second respondents were moving around during this period, which was...