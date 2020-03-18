Namibia: Govt Raises Covid-19 Surveillance

THE government yesterday declared the novel coronavirus a state of emergency to enable the country to mobilise resources to respond to the crisis and also made N$134 million available to tackle the pandemic.

President Hage Geingob made the declaration yesterday at a press briefing, after Cabinet deliberated on the status of Covid-19 in Namibia. During the announcement, the president reiterated that the health of Namibians comes first and that the Covid-19 is a public health emergency, considering the threat it poses.

"By virtue of the power vested in me by Article 26(1) of the Constitution, I declare a state of emergency, with immediate effect. While the pandemic that we are faced with today is unprecedented, we are confident that working collaboratively, we will respond effectively to minimise the spread of the virus and loss of life, and to restore the health of those affected," he said.

Announcing what the finance ministry is doing to counter the impact of Covid-19, minister Calle Schlettwein said the government had set aside funds for the pandemic.

"Cabinet has agreed that this is a pandemic that needs to be resourced well, so the immediate needs as per the decision that the N$134 million which is needed immediately is made available forthwith and needs that may arise a little bit later on will be addressed in the budget," Schlettwein said. More funds would be provided in the next national budget, he said.

So far, Namibia has two confirmed positive cases of coronavirus involving a Romanian couple that came to the country from Spain, through Qatar. The couple has directly and indirectly come into contact with 17 people in Namibia and those people have been isolated. Some among the 17 have already received negative Covid-19 test outcomes.

Speaking at the briefing yesterday, health minister Kalumbi Shangula said Namibia has suspended the issuance of visas on arrival at the Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) and implemented travel bans of foreign nationals (by air and sea) from affected countries.

"These countries are namely Schengen states, China, Iran, Korea, United Kingdom, United States of America and Japan. The travel ban will be reviewed regularly. A temporary travel suspension for 30 days has been imposed for Namibians or permanent residents functionaries, except for special cases, with prior authorisation from the ministries of health and home affairs," he said.

The exception for Namibians who want to travel would be people seeking medical treatment, essential services like humanitarian assistance, truck drivers bringing in food and other essential commodities, returning citizens, and so forth.

Shangula added that compulsory screening will be conducted for verification, and quarantine would be imposed where necessary.

"All leisure, business and social travel like tourism is suspended, and Namibians who are residents in other countries considering to visit Namibia are advised to postpone such visits. In order to facilitate work, international meetings should either be attended by officials from our missions abroad or participation through video/teleconferencing," he said.

Scheduled passenger flights (including private flights) to and from countries with active local transmission are temporarily banned for 30 days with immediate effect. This includes cargo and emergency flights.

Namibia will also conduct mandatory screening for Covid-19 at all entry points, and thermo guns will be available at all checkpoints and roadblocks to screen inland travellers.

"South African borders, including air travel to remain open to serve as points of entry for Namibians returning home, and exit points for visitors leaving Namibia, and to facilitate trade between the two countries," the health minister said.

COVID-19 IMPACT ON ECONOMY

The finance ministry, in collaboration with the Bank of Namibia, will conduct an in-depth assessment of the effect of the pandemic on the domestic economy, and on its financial stability.

"When we consulted the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, they indicated that the pandemic would cause a V-shaped declining growth. This decline is very steep and economies would go into a recession but not all, some would weather the storm without going into a recession," Schlettwein said.

Schlettwein added that smaller economies will suffer the most because they have less ability to counteract the negative impacts. He said the impact could be a reduction in the trade of goods and services, caused by supply chains that get broken.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We believe that there are some issues we can handle, albeit limited. If we can manage the V-shaped decline, we can mitigate the negative impact.

MEASURES BYTHE MINISTRIES

The trade ministry is looking to the local cosmetics industry to invest in manufacturing sanitisers and other protective products to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Trade minister Tjekero Tweya said he is engaging the business fraternity through the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry to come up with workable projects and intensify local production of protective products.

Although the health ministry has limited public gatherings to less than 50 people, prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said parliament will still sit to discuss laws and the budget.

- [email protected]