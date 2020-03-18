South Africa: Ramaphosa Rises to the Occasion

18 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Judith February

As the president of SA laid out stringent measures that would almost immediately change the way we work and live, it was clear that he had grasped what is at stake.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met the political moment on Sunday evening.

As he announced sweeping measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa, one could see the gravity of the challenge etched on his face.

At that moment we were at the sharp end of the politics of disease.

The address took place far later than the scheduled time. At the time we were told that the president was still consulting stakeholders. Some may have scoffed at this but consensus on the approach to the pandemic is crucial if all sectors of society are to work together to fight the pandemic. It also makes it far easier to ensure that guidelines are followed by all sectors of society, from churches to businesses. The delay, however, was a PR faux pas.

So, whether Ramaphosa could sense it or not, he had already started on the back foot by the time he addressed the nation.

In fact, at that point social media - never a measured assessment of anything -...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.