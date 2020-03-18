South Africa: Ramaphosa Rises to the Occasion

opinion

As the president of SA laid out stringent measures that would almost immediately change the way we work and live, it was clear that he had grasped what is at stake.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met the political moment on Sunday evening.

As he announced sweeping measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa, one could see the gravity of the challenge etched on his face.

At that moment we were at the sharp end of the politics of disease.

The address took place far later than the scheduled time. At the time we were told that the president was still consulting stakeholders. Some may have scoffed at this but consensus on the approach to the pandemic is crucial if all sectors of society are to work together to fight the pandemic. It also makes it far easier to ensure that guidelines are followed by all sectors of society, from churches to businesses. The delay, however, was a PR faux pas.

So, whether Ramaphosa could sense it or not, he had already started on the back foot by the time he addressed the nation.

In fact, at that point social media - never a measured assessment of anything -...