Namibia: Zambian Woman Killed By Husband

18 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

A 21-YEAR-OLD Zambian woman was shot and killed by her husband on Tuesday in the Macaravan West compound at Katima Mulilo.

The name of the deceased cannot be revealed as her next of kin is yet to be informed.

Zambezi regional crimes investigations coordinator Evans Simasiku confirmed the shooting incident to The Namibian today, adding that he could not reveal more details because the investigation is still in its initial stages, especially as the suspect ran away with the firearm after committing the crime.

However, The Namibian understands that the suspect is employed as a security guard and used his service pistol to shoot his wife. The victim was the mother to a three-week-old baby and a four-year-old boy.

