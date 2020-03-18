South Africa: Coronavirus - SA's Big Gyms Remain Stubbornly Open Despite the Huge Covid-19 Risk

South Africa's two largest gym chains, Virgin Active and Planet Fitness, will not be closing their doors. This is despite the Department of Health appeal for people to try and stay away from gyms and experts warning against this. The Department of Health has issued a guide for social distancing that clearly states that people must avoid gyms.

Professor Francois Venter, a world leading Infectious Diseases expert and Divisional Director of Ezintsha said gyms presented "extremely high risks of spreading the virus".

"The biggest thing that people can do at the moment is social isolation," he said, adding that information was showing that most the new infections were caused by those who were asymptomatic, meaning that they showed no signs of having Covid-19.

"People need to try and stay home and stay away from people and minimise contact with others," he pleaded.

"People need to face the inconvenience of not going to the gym either this week or next week. I think it's utterly ridiculous to close all the schools in the country but have our gyms open," said Venter. Gyms in Europe and the United States were also closing as the pandemic took hold around the world.

On a...