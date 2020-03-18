South Africa: The Motjie Who Drives a Taxi - the Story of Aunty Amina Shabodien

18 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Haji Mohamed Dawjee

Reporting on the Cape Flats often focuses on crime, drugs and gangsterism with little room for stories about older generations whose shoulders we stand on. Here's one about Amina Shabodien, a trailblazing woman who started her own taxi business in Belhar during apartheid - and who is telling her own story here for the first time.

It was 5am one cloudy day in the winter of 1978 when Amina Shabodien slipped on her white coat and matching gloves. She checked the oil in the sturdy Valiant parked in her driveway before breakfast.

This was her first taxi, and she was the first woman taxi driver on the Cape Flats.

"Those days, we had to wear uniforms and they had to be neat and clean. The white coats looked almost like the ones doctors wear and now -- and then the cops would stop us to inspect that we were dressed properly and check if our cars were clean as well," she says.

Amina Shabodien's, 71, waits for her first morning passengers at 6am at Busy Corner in Belhar. She says she worries about them in winter, when they walk to catch public transport even though it's dark and rainy. Shabodien...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved.

