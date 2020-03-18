South Africa: Air of Desperation Amid Ongoing Disruptions to PSL and Other Sports Calendars

18 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The world of local and international sport suffered another 24 hours of change as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic upended tournaments, events and entire calendars through Tuesday and into Wednesday.

Locally, sports minister Nathi Mthethwa confirmed that Premier Soccer League fixtures could go ahead in the coming weeks, but would have to be played behind closed doors.

But less than 24 hours later the South African Football Association (SAFA) suspended the league until April 4 after a scheduled meeting with PSL chairman Irvin Khoza failed to happen after the latter cancelled.

Safa president Danny Jordaan said: "We have a responsibility to govern football and therefore protect the players. "It's not possible to play. Safa decided there would be no matches - that's it,"

Mthethwa's decision to allow the PSL to continue behind closed doors was a bold and odd call amid growing fears of a huge spike in coronavirus infections across the country, especially as rugby and cricket have both suspended all tournaments for the foreseeable future.

As of Wednesday morning, there had been 116 positive cases with local transmissions of the disease now up to six.

Mthethwa met major South African sporting stakeholders in Pretoria on Tuesday and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

