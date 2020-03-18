South Africa: Sixty Years Since the Sharpeville Shooting - Solidarity and Today's Pandemic

opinion

It was a horrific day. A day that ended 69 lives. That wounded 200 more. The shootings lasted under a minute and impacted on millions of people; a day that changed South Africa's history.

It was a day that altered many lives, not the least those who lost loved ones or had to care for the maimed. It led directly to the liberation movement embracing armed struggle. If any event illuminated apartheid as a crime against humanity - the Sharpeville massacre brought that home with shock force. It could not be denied then nor today. The world was shocked too and condemnation was universal. International solidarity and the isolation of apartheid South Africa became one of the key elements contributing to its demise. People abroad, by linking hands with South Africa's oppressed, provided inspiration and decisive support.

On that fatal day, 60 years ago, on 21 March 1960, I was working at a Johannesburg film studio near Alexandra township. A fellow scriptwriter, arriving around lunchtime, alerted our writing team to tune in to a broadcast she had picked up on her car radio. She had heard the news-breaking account of police shooting African protesters at Sharpeville, a township near Vereeniging...