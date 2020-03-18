Namibia: Churches Call for Suspension of Services

THE Council of Churches in Namibia (CCN) has advised spiritual leaders to cancel all church events, as well as gatherings, to protect congregations against Covid-19.

Acting general secretary of CCN, Ludwig Beukes, advised the public yesterday to take the pandemic seriously.

"Let's educate ourselves accordingly and take appropriate precautions," said Beukes.

"This virus is having a tremendous impact on the world, physically, economically, socially and spiritually".

He urged spiritual leaders to suspend church gatherings, services, holy communions, baptisms and wedding events, or to come up with protective measures for the people.

According to Beukes, church leaders can be creative in how to conduct services, namely by using social media to send sermons, prayers and announcements to church members.

As for pastors worried about the loss of Sunday offerings, Beukes suggested asking members to e-Wallet or EFT their contributions.

"True church leaders will put the welfare of God's people first and will not manipulate people because of their own interest," said Beukes.

He added that memorial services should be suspended and funerals should take place in open spaces with a shortened amount of gathering days. He also said burials should be shortened as well.

In addition, Beukes called upon member churches and the Christian community in general, to be prudent and use official information from authorities, such as the Ministry of Health and Social Services, and not from social media. He added that communities should remain calm, saying that "as believers and the body of Christ, we should not walk, live or behave like people without hope and protection".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Beukes also warned church members to be careful of false prophets who claim to have powers that can both heal and protect people.

"Let the church be the place of hope and peace in these troubled times," said Beukes.

Reverend Jan Fritz Gawaseb, president of the Association of Charismatic and Pentecostal Churches (ACPNC), said while services are suspended, congregation members can use the time to pray and do Bible study.

"Do not lose hope, He will not forsake us," added Gawaseb.

He also added that the ACPNC does not want church leaders to be responsible for spreading the virus in Namibia, adding that if president Hage Geingob can call off the Independence Day celebrations, then churches should be able to follow the example and cancel or postpone events.