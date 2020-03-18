South Africa: Drastic Measures in Our Universities Need Not Silence Students' Concerns

analysis

South African universities are home to thousands of students who come from across the length and breadth of the country. A considerable percentage of students at these institutions also come from different parts of the world. If South Africa is going to effectively curb the spread of the coronavirus, which the World Health Organisation has declared as a 'global pandemic', specific measures and interventions need to be put in place at our universities as part of the national response. However, these measures ought to be practical and awake to the fact that many students at universities come from poor and working-class households.

Motheo Brodie and Mila Harding

On Sunday evening, 15 March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation and outlined the measures that the government was taking to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. The President declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act and provided comprehensive measures to be put in place by the government. Some of these measures included prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people, encouraging social distancing and discouraging citizens from all domestic travel, particularly by way of public transport.

In response to the Presidents' announcement, universities have suspended...