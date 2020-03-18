Namibia: New Suspected Coronavirus Cases

Three new suspected cases of the novel coronavirus have been detected and the patients have been placed in isolation, health minister Kalumbi Shangula has said.

Addressing the diplomatic corps in the country yesterday, Shangula said the cases were discovered on Sunday evening. Tests have been conducted on the patients, and the ministry is awaiting the results.

"We have three new suspected cases and they have been placed in isolation. We are waiting for the test results today. So far we do not have any new [confirmed] cases of Covid-19," he said.

The minister further said the country has set up an emergency isolation centre at Hosea Kutako International Airport (HKIA) that has four beds. Additionally, another military isolation centre has been set up near the international airport.

The health ministry has set up two isolation facilities meant to best deal with suspected novel coronavirus cases in the country.

One facility is set up at the Hosea Kutako International Airport, while the other military facility was set up a few minutes' drive from HKIA.

The minister announced that the Robert Mugabe clinic would also be turned into a treatment centre. Shangula added that the said facilities form part of Namibia's preparedness in dealing with the Covid-19 outbreak.

So far, Namibia has two confirmed cases of Covid-19, involving a Romanian couple who are currently being treated at one of the isolation centres at HKIA.

The health minister revealed that they have been able to locate the number of people who had contact with the Romanian couple, saying the list is not long hence it was easy to locate them.

"It was not a wide map. The couple came in and knew nobody here, so they went straight from the airport to the guest house and from the guest house to hospital. We can unfortunately not reveal the number of people," he noted.

The government is also constructing a treatment facility with luminal airflow fitted with negative pressure air circulation at Windhoek Central Hospital. Shangula added that the ministry will construct a facility to treat moderately ill patients.

"All travellers to Namibia are screened at all points of entry. We have constructed one isolation facility at HKIA with a capacity of four beds. A mobile military field hospital has also been erected at HKIA, with a capacity of 20 beds. So all in all, at the airport we have facilities to accommodate 24 people.

"The Robert Mugabe clinic will be converted into a treatment facility, and ordinary patients will be treated at other clinics and other health centres," he said.

The minister added that measures put in place do not apply to goods and services, and no borders for supplies have been closed off.

South Africa has closed off a number of borders to Namibia but the minister said this will not affect the importation of goods into Namibia.

"As a measure to deal with the virus, we are coordinating with neighbouring countries on a bilateral level and we are also coordinating with the Southern African Development Community secretariat," he added.

Also addressing the diplomatic corps, international relations and cooperation deputy minister Christine //Hoëbes said the Covid-19 outbreak is a global challenge and the speed at which it spreads is astronomical, cutting across borders.

"It cuts across colour and race, and does not discriminate. It is more intentional than all the other viruses we have had to deal with the world over," she said.

Speaking at the same platform, Chinese ambassador to Namibia Zhang Yiming said capacity building is important and needs to be enhanced in Namibia. He added that China has offered assistance to many African countries, including Namibia, to best deal with the outbreak.

"As China, we have mobilised 1 000 testing kits to Namibia through its health ministry to enhance capacity building," he said.

IMPACT ON TOURISM

Meanwhile, environment and tourism minister Pohamba Shifeta yesterday said that his ministry has already noted that there will be inevitable losses to Namibia's travel and hospitality industry in the face of the rapidly spreading novel coronavirus pandemic.

"It's already showing that there will be a huge ripple effect on other sectors because tourism, travel, and hospitality are client-based, so it's not only about a company or tourists, it's also about suppliers in this sector," Shifeta said yesterday during a media briefing in Windhoek.

"We know that there is a situation going on. We can already feel it," he said.

Shifeta said that while many industries within the tourism sector will face the inevitability of job losses as a result of lower or no income for some companies, he remains optimistic because "the industry is resilient".

The minister yesterday also met various stakeholders in the environment and tourism sector to discuss the issue and to begin mapping the way forward.

While the media was not invited to that meeting, the minister assured stakeholders that their concerns were duly noted and would be taken to the Cabinet meeting slated for today.

For now, Shifeta assured that the ministry has made its staff member's safety a high priority and will ensure that health measures are adopted in line with the World Health Organisation's recommendations.

President Hage Geingob on Saturday announced that one of the precautionary measures the country would be taking in regards to travel was the suspension of all flights, inbound and outbound, to Qatar, Ethiopia and Germany for the next 30 days.

He also announced that all travel by Namibian government officials, including state-owned enterprises staff would also be cancelled.

Namibia recently reported that a Romanian couple that travelled to the country through Spain and Doha had tested positive for the virus.

When asked by The Namibian whether the ministry will take any measures to track travellers who entered the country as from 1 March, Shifeta said they have the capability to do so.

"Tracking is important and we have the capacity to do it. Those records will be at the point of entry. So, as I said it will be tomorrow, to see whether it's necessary to track those people," he said.

Furthermore, Shifeta said that as a sector they remain concerned about what measures are taken to screen or test visitors when they arrive.

"We have concerns about it. You have people coming here and they are not properly screened and they come into an establishment," he said.

However, the minister assured the media that Namibia already has measures for basic screening and tracking.