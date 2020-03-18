Namibia: Opuwo District Hospital Gets Medical Equipment Worth N$890,000

18 March 2020
A container of medical equipment, with an estimate value of N$890,000, was recently donated to the Opuwo District Hospital by the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust (OOCT).

The donation was made possible through Support Ulm e.V in Germany. The donation was a follow up of another two containers of medical equipment worth N$2.3 million donated in 2019.

Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Julieta Kavetuna pointed out that service at the district hospitals are challenged by the lack of equipment, and is privileged to have had the opportunity to nominate where this consignment of equipment should be distributed to based on the needs of the hospital.

Rudolf Coetze, Representative of OOCT and Support Ulm e.V said Namibia faces many challenges in delivering quality health services to the communities with main constraints amongst a few, being inadequate medical equipment and supplies.

"Therefore only when Public and Private sectors come together in a true partnership to serve the communities it operates in, can one affect positive change," he added.

In the light of the recent reports and social media hype about the shortage of beds and hospitals, this donation was welcomed, as the consignment consists of 33 hospitals beds with mattresses as well as other valuable medial equipment required by the hospital, which also includes an operating table.

Caption: (from left to right)- Special Advisor to the Governor, Katuutire Kaura with Deputy Minister of Health and Social Service, Honourable Julieta Kavetuna and Mayor of Opuwo, Albertus Tjuma reciving the donation of medical equipment from Rudolf Coetzee Representative of the Ohorongo Otavi Community Trust and Support Ulm e.V.

