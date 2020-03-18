Zimbabwe: Mugabe, Mnangagwa, Two Sides of the Same Coin, Mthwakazi Leader

Mthwakazi Republic Party leader Mqondisi Moyo has labelled President Emmerson Mnangagwa a new version of late former President Robert Mugabe.

Addressing journalists at a press conference in Bulawayo, Moyo cited the current poor state of the country's health and education facilities as a carbon copy of the situation when Mugabe was still in power.

Mnangagwa insists he is leading the "Second Republic" or "New Dispensation" he claims was different from that of his predecessor.

Moyo was quick to trash the claims saying the two former allies were not different.

"Mugabe and Mnangagwa are birds of the same feather," he said.

"Just like in the Mugabe era, there is nothing brought by this government that brings people hope. Go to hospitals, schools and wherever, there is nothing.

"People are hungry, and everyone is crying."

Mnangagwa came to power in November 2017 following a military assisted coup against the country's founding leader.

Moyo said they were appalled to see fellow opposition parties endorse and celebrate Mugabe's ouster in place of the new Mnangagwa led regime.

"Some of us disqualified this so-called new dispensation from the word go when we realised that Mugabe was being removed from power through a military coup.

"We were so disappointed to see other political parties endorsing the so-called new dispensation and we regard it the same as Mugabe's government," Moyo added.

Moyo was addressing journalists at a press conference to announce his party was in the process of gathering 20 000 signatures for the restoration of the Mthwakazi Kingdom and state of Matabeleland and some parts of Midlands.