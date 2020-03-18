Zimbabwe: CBZ Abandons Registration for Victoria Falls Marathon Over Coronavirus Threat

Registration for the Econet Victoria Falls Marathon has been suspended until 30 April following the coronavirus scare in the country.

This comes as the country's resort town is in panic mode following reports that a British tourist who recently visited the country recently had tested positive in her homeland.

While there has been no confirmed cases in Zimbabwe, many countries including South Africa that are key source markets for the annual event have recorded positive cases.

Online registration for this year's edition of the event had started 10 days ago and on Tuesday the organisers said they were calling it off until further direction from authorities.

The event is scheduled to take place on 5 July 2020 in Victoria Falls.

"We have temporarily closed online entries until 30 April or until we have a clear indication from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health and Child Care in Zimbabwe Health as to whether we may proceed with the event," read part of the statement.

There have been widespread cancellation and postponement of several sporting events worldwide because of the pandemic.

Econet marathon is one the major activities that happen in Victoria Falls bringing in huge numbers.

The resort town also hosts the Carnival which comes at the end of the year.

Last year the marathon attracted a total of 3 518 athletes from 43 countries.