Namibia: Animal Resistance to Antibiotics Highlighted

According to the ministry, Namibia conducted an antimicrobial resistance (AMR) situation analysis in 2017 and found that resistance is driven by the total volume of antibiotics used.

The ministry further said growing demand for meat contributes to this massive use of antibiotics in livestock production.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) representative to Namibia, Farayi Zimudzi, revealed that AMR undermines the safety of food security.

Speaking during a workshop in Windhoek last Wednesday, Zimudzi said, "Increasing global AMR is a major threat to human and animal health."

She added that while antimicrobials play a vital role in the treatment of diseases of farm animals and plants, their misuse places everyone at great risk.

"Antimicrobial resistance is a global crisis. There is no time to wait," she said.

According to Zimudzi, AMR remains high on the FAO agenda. The FAO also pledged to provide not only financial, but also technical support in curbing the spread of AMR.

Valsson Olafur from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) AMR sub-regional office agreed that AMR is a global silent killer, adding that each year about 700 000 people die.

According to Olafur, if AMR continues spreading at the current rate, it could kill up to 10 million people a year, affecting Asian and African countries most.

"It is an issue of each and every individual," said Olafur.

He further elaborated that AMR can be found in people, animals, food and in the environment (including soil, air and water). AMR can also spread from one person to another, as well as between people and animals.

Olafur said one does not need to consume the animal, but merely be in contact with them to be at risk.

A medical microbiologist from the Namibia University of Science and Technology, Munyaradzi Mukesi, said the biggest challenge facing Namibia in combating AMR is the inappropriate and irrational use of medicines, including antibiotics.

Other challenges include weak monitoring systems, poor infection prevention and control practices, poor vaccine coverage, insufficient research and development, and poor sanitation.

He added that education and awareness about AMR can prevent it from spreading even further.

A framework developed for a Namibian action plan includes surveying water quality and placing a focus on prevention through hygiene.

The action plan also places emphasis on optimising the use of antimicrobial medicines in both animal and human health.