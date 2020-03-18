Namibia: Aochamub Hospitalised in France

Namibian ambassador to France Albertus Aochamub was hospitalised on Monday night in Paris after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

International relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah revealed this yesterday at a press briefing in Windhoek on the update of the pandemic in Namibia. The minister said she was informed that the ambassador's case is 'mild' and doctors are attending to him.

"The ambassador had gone in to see the doctor because he had a fever. They did the screening and sent him home. The following day he felt the fever had worsened and went to the doctor and asked to be tested. Last night (Monday night), the test came [back] positive that he is having the coronavirus and the doctor said it is mild. He has been kept in hospital," she said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah added that staff members at the Namibian embassy in France as well as Aochamub's family, are in self-quarantine.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula explained that a 'mild' case of coronavirus may not require treatment. He said in other mild cases, a person may show moderate symptoms, resulting in hospitalisation but does not require intensive treatment.

"Eighty percent of the people who contract the virus can be mild and won't require anything [treatment] done for them. The virus only gets worse for older people who already have underlying issues and the virus leads to a severe case, and would need hospitalisation and intensive care," he said. Aochamub has been Namibia's ambassador to France since 2018.