Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Defies Own Ban On Gatherings, Addresses 'Thousands' in Nyanga Rally

Photo: The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivers his State Of the Nation Address on March 17, 2020.
18 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Hardly 24 hours after banning all public gatherings as part of government efforts to protect the nation from a possible coronavirus outbreak, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was Wednesday caught offside when he addressed "thousands" of Zanu PF supporters who gathered in Nyanga's Nyamaropa area for his rally.

Mnangagwa Tuesday announced a raft of measures, top among them a ban on weddings, sports and church gatherings, in attempts to minimise physical contact among locals.

The President also moved to suspend the Independence Day celebrations next month as well as the annual Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

He forgot to suspend his own rallies.

According to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), Mnangagwa took pleasure at the huge turnout at his rally.

In his Tuesday address to the media, Mnangagwa said "Government has decided to postpone, curtail or cancel public events, gatherings and activities."

He added, "Gatherings of more than 100 people, including those for purposes of worship and weddings stand suspended for the next 60 days after which the suspension will be reviewed."

He did not state that the ban would start on 20 March.

However, ZBC was found trying to tidy up the President's mess through strange claims the ban on gatherings starts 20 March.

The World Health Organisation has discouraged public gatherings with the majority of public events around the globe including the popular English Premier League being suspended.

Zimbabwe is yet to record a confirmed case of coronavirus although the possibility of an outbreak remains very much alive, moreso, after the virus is spreading like wildfire in neighbouring South Africa which has recorded 85 cases in almost a week.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique
African Economies Taking Knock as COVID-19 Tightens Grip

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.