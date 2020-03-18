Zimbabwe: Church Group Urges Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitisers Amid Coronavirus Threat

18 March 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has urged Christian denominations and other religious groups to avail alcohol-based hand sanitisers for use among worshippers amid the ever-present possibility of a coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The call comes after President Emmerson Mnangagwa Tuesday issued a blanket ban on gatherings of more than 100 people including congregations, weddings for the next 30 days.

"In light of this fact, the following hygiene conventions are being recommended in order to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19," ZCC secretary general Rev Kenneth Mtata said in a statement.

"We encourage the faithful across all religious communities to avoid handshakes or any physical contact.

"We exhort that all religious and liturgical processes that entail physical contact be halted.

"ZCC has put on halt all work-related travels on the continent and internationally."

The church group also discouraged private travel among its staff and congregants.

The group also approved alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

"ZCC planned mass gatherings have all been suspended in the interest of public health until further notice; where possible, visual meetings will replace physical meetings, the most oft repeated instruction in the Bible is 'do not be afraid'."

Mtata added, "We are also mindful that information is power, and therefore urge all religious leaders to be sources of credible and factual information in order to empower their flock.

"As there are possibilities that some in our midst may be infected by this virus in the coming days or weeks, the compassion of Christ should abound as we give pastoral support to our brothers and sisters in line with recommended hygiene practices."

He added, "We call the nation to prayer for God's protection as this pandemic not only calls for clean hands, but also open, compassionate hearts as with take up our Christian commitment to care for one another in these challenging times."

ZCC works in, and with thousands of faith communities across the country, and has ecumenical partners in Africa, and across the world.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cameroon
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique
African Economies Taking Knock as COVID-19 Tightens Grip

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.