Namibia's Top Export Markets Hit By Covid-19

ALMOST half of Namibia's export destinations are either closing their borders or putting part of their population on quarantine, as a result of Covid-19, which could affect demand for the Namibian commodities.

These countries, which include China, South Africa, Botswana, and Spain, constitute about 58% of Namibia's export market.

According to the 2019 trade statistics issued by the Namibia Statistics Agency, these countries sucked up most of Namibian's commodities.

Recent reports show that more coronavirus cases are being detected in South Africa as internal transmission surpasses imported cases, bringing the country's active cases to 62 by yesterday.

South Africa is the second biggest destination for Namibian goods, accounting for 17,2% of overall exports.

However, the country started closing some of its borders with Namibia last week as part of measures to control the spread and importation of the virus. None of these closed borders, however, is mainly used for the import or export of goods.

China, Namibia's largest export partner in 2019, accounting for 25,9% of exports and in the top 10 export markets for Namibia, is where the virus originated from.

China recorded the highest cases of Covid-19 and the highest number of deaths, which led to the lockdown of an entire province.

Another country which is part of the top 10 export destination is Spain, which is the largest consumer of Namibian fish products, and accounts for 5% of Namibian exports.

Spain is the fourth country worldwide in terms of the Covid-19 with 10 157 active cases by yesterday.

According to the 2019 annual trade statistics, the largest contributor to the increase in fish exports is Spain (Namibia's number one importer of fish) which bought fish worth N$3,9 billion in 2019 compared to N$3,6 billion a year ago ahead of South Africa on the second spot with N$1,6 billion worth of fish imports compared to N$1,5 billion a year ago.

Cirrus Securities economic update on the coronavirus indicated that Namibia's mineral exports may well be negatively impacted.

"With global demand slowing, demand for luxury commodities such as diamonds will likely come under further pressure, while demand for uranium may also slow," the update says.

NSA said Namibia is not only exposed to trade and revenue uncertainty, but the country's export basket was also mainly made up of minerals such as copper, precious stones, ores and metals going to these few countries every year.

The minerals are followed by fish, vessels, live animals, industrial machinery; motor vehicles and parts; beverages and meat.

"Namibia's trade continues to be highly concentrated to a few countries and commodities," says the NSA.

The 10 leading trade partners (China, South Africa, Botswana, Belgium, Spain, Zambia, UAE, DRC, Italy, and the Netherlands) accounted for 80,7% of total Namibian exports.

Since four of these countries are affected by the Covid-19, Namibia faces uncertainty in terms of trade revenue as the pandemic is affecting the production capacity of their economies.

The pandemic further magnifies the perils of Namibia's overdependence on a few countries for export earnings as well as for meeting its import requirements, as indicated by NSA data.

The few commodities traded in 2019 with the 10 leading export destinations account for 86,5% of total exports while the 10 leading commodities represented 65,9% of total imports.

The NSA hence stated that "there is a need for Namibia to diversify her export basket to mitigate the risks associated with the lack of diversification".

The precious stones and metals category is composed of diamonds (80%), gold (18%) and other precious stones and jewellery (1%).

The category of ores exported is made up of uranium (83%), zinc (13%), ash and lead (2% each).

In 2019, Namibia's overall trade (total of exports and imports) amounted to N$203,01 billion, slightly lower (0,4%) than the 2018 level of N$203,7 billion.

The export revenue for 2019 was N$91,7 billion showing a 1,5% decline from the N$93,1 billion in 2018. The import bill stood at N$111,3 billion, an increase of 0,7% from N$110,620 billion last year.

Subsequently, the decline in exports and the increase in imports resulted in a trade deficit of N$19,5 billion, widening from its 2018 level of N$17,5 billion.

EMERGENCY KIT

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) president Sven Thieme told The Namibian that for now there are no plans to help the economy as the focus is more on safety measures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Stock Markets Coronavirus Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also acknowledged the need for a plan to sustain the domestic private sector and enhance its production during the global economic slowdown.

Thieme added that the NCCI is calling for all stakeholders to come on board and find a way to sustain the economy.

According to Cirrus researchers, the sectors exposed in the immediate term are the tourism, travel and transport industries. They indicated that a sizable revenue pressure can be expected and for many, reducing costs is challenging and undesirable. "How well the sector's institutions weather the storm is largely down to buffers and contingency planning," they stated.

Cirrus pointed out years of budget deficits and no growth, despite a positive global backdrop as the country's main concern, adding that the country now has virtually no buffers to manage the external shock.

The government yesterday called a press conference where they tasked the Ministry of Finace and the Bank of Namibia to determine the possible impact of Covid-19 on the economy and perhaps draft remedies in the short run as the country deals with the pandemic.