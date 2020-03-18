Namibia: On Refunds for Postponed and Cancelled Events

WITH the spate of event cancellations in the wake of coronavirus in the country, such as MTC's 30th Independence Concert and the Burna Boy African Giant Tour, those who have already bought tickets for events are left wondering how to go about getting a refund.

The Namibian spoke to Webtickets Namibia's Delia Magg-Thesenvitz who explained that some events offer immediate refunds, while others ask their customers to first wait for the new date to be announced.

Magg-Thesenvitz assured clients that money paid for tickets was safe with Webtickets Namibia.

"If an event is just postponed, tickets remain valid for the new date. With us thus far nobody cancelled an event. We are however still busy receiving directives from the event organisers. We are also still waiting on event organisers to tell us if their events are cancelled or postponed," Magg-Thesenvitz said.

She said customers who want a refund must first go to the event's social media page to find out about the event status.

"Should refunds be possible, please send an e- mail to [email protected] or contact Webtickets customer care line at 081 1 272 725. Clients must also note that no refunds are possible at Pick n Pay. We will deal with all queries and refund requests as soon as possible," Magg-Thesenvitz said.