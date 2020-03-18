Namibia: //Kharas Can Be an Agricultural Hub - Basson

17 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

NECKARTAL DAM - //Kharas governor Lucia Basson says the region has the potential to become an agricultural hub geared towards regional and national self-sustainability, contributing towards food security with the development of irrigation schemes.

Basson was speaking at the inauguration of the Neckartal Dam on Friday, where she said in addition to the agricultural development to be derived from the dam, benefits such as tourism and water sports will further improve job creation and economic growth at Keetmanshoop and surrounding areas.

According to the governor, at least 4 000 permanent and temporary jobs could be created on the irrigation scheme planned on 5 000 hectares of land, where the cultivation of lucerne, table grapes, dates and other cash crops or fruits and vegetables will be done.

Basson said she has been defending the construction of the dam against critics who charged that it was senseless to construct the biggest dam in the country in a region as arid as / Kharas.

"For decades, water was just passing through and causing a lot of damage or just got wasted and now it can be put to good use. Many people drowned in the Fish River as the water was flowing downstream to the Orange River," she stressed.

Basson said through a special Cabinet decision called 'the plight of the people of the south', the traditional authorities proposed the construction of the dam as it could meaningfully impact the socio-economic development of the people of the south.

"Individually or collectively, we may have mixed feelings towards the ultimate outcome of this project that may impact our lives socially and economically. Therefore, I want to appeal to the leadership and the key stakeholders to demonstrate necessary consciousness and tactfulness through transparency," said Basson.

The governor said the process should be fast-tracked, noting that this huge investment by the government should yield the desired results that will positively impact and improve the livelihoods of the people in the area.

