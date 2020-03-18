Namibia: Romanian Couple 'Feeling Better'

18 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Theresia Tjihenuna

THE Romanian couple who were the first people to be diagnosed positive with the coronavirus in Namibia, say they are recovering well.

The couple arrived in Namibia last Wednesday from Spain, where they had boarded a Qatar Airways flight from Madrid to Doha and arrived in Namibia through the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Following their diagnosis on Friday, president Hage Geingob suspended inbound and outbound travel to and from Qatar, Ethiopia and Germany with immediate effect for a period of 30 days to avoid the further spread of the virus.

Speaking to The Namibian in a telephonic interview from their quarantine facility located near the Hosea Kutako International Airport yesterday, the 34-year-old man, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that he is recovering well, while his wife (24), has shown no symptoms since they were both diagnosed.

The couple underwent a routine check-up upon arrival at the airport but were cleared as they were not showing symptoms at the time.

The couple, who had been staying at a guest house in Windhoek, consulted a private doctor last week after the man complained of a fever. Their blood samples were then taken to South Africa for testing, and returned a positive result.

The man, an IT technician, said he had been experiencing fever and coughing, but feels much better as the fever has now subsided. He said a state doctor, who monitors their temperature and blood pressure once a day, usually comes in every morning wearing protective gear, while a designated nurse is stationed at a nearby facility to keep an eye on them.

"The Namibian government has been very supportive with providing food and other basic necessities. They have also been calling to check on our well-being, along with the Spanish embassy and the Romanian embassy [in South Africa]," he said.

The couple had returned to Namibia on a personal trip after a short stay in the country for a project they were working on last year.

Originally from Romania, the couple had been living in Spain since 2014. According to the British Broadcasting Corporation, deaths from the coronavirus in Spain surged to 491 yesterday from 309 the day before, health officials have said.

The number of confirmed cases also soared by 2 000 to 11 178, as Spain closed its borders and maintained a partial lockdown on 47 million people.

The Romanian couple is expected to remain quarantined for at least two more weeks. A Romanian representative in Namibia, Ovidiu Pater, confirmed to The Namibian that he has been in touch with the couple and they are doing well. "They have been getting the help they need," he said.

Romanian consular official in Namibia Nicolae Temprescu declined to comment and referred all queries regarding the couple to the Romanian embassy in South Africa.

Health minister Kalumbi Shangula yesterday confirmed to The Namibian that the couple is recovering. "I have been receiving a report on their progress daily and they are doing well. We will soon make arrangements for them to be able to return home to Spain," he said.

