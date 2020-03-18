Namibian Bust in South Africa for N$1,2m Cocaine

NAMIBIAN man, Shaun Amupolo (31), was arrested at the Oliver R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg last Friday after being found in possession of four kilogrammes of cocaine.

According to South African police spokeswoman Brenda Muridili, Amupolo, who was in transit from Dubai to Namibia, was intercepted and cocaine found in his luggage.

He appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Namibian police spokeswoman inspector Kauna Shikwambi confirmed the incident to The Namibian yesterday, adding that Amupolo had travelled to Dubai. It is uncertain for how long he was in the emirate or whether that is where he got the drugs.

She said the cocaine powder weighed just over four kilogrammes, and has a street-value of over N$1,2 million. The powder was placed in special aluminium coffee flasks stuffed into a suitcase.

"He is still in custody in South Africa. Unfortunately his next court date has not yet been determined," Shikwambi said.

She further said it is still not certain whether Amupolo was being used as a drug-mule for others.

"People make themselves available for this because it brings quick cash, but it is very risky for them. This matter will determine though whether he was dealing for himself, or was being used as a courier," she said.

She said young people must realise the real and present dangers of taking part in criminal activities with syndicates from other countries where they have no support system.

"These syndicates do not care about your welfare, they only need a "mule" to carry the drugs and bear the risk on their behalf. The person carrying the drugs and found in possession of such is the one who faces the prison sentence in the end while the syndicate distances themselves from the offence and the 'mule'," she warned.

She said young vulnerable Namibians that are not street smart are lured into acting as drug mules without contemplating or realising the inherent dangers of being trafficked, used by prostitution rings, and arrested in foreign countries with bad human rights records, or worse, being killed after the swallowed packaging of drugs raptures.

Shikwambi could not say whether Amupolo would be extradited to be prosecuted in Namibia, or tried in South Africa.