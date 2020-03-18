Namibia: No Local Appetite to Fund SMEs

TRADE minister Tjekero Tweya says financial institutions have turned down 71 funding proposals from small businesses. He urged them to get on board and assist SMEs.

The minister made these remarks during a ceremony where 18 small business were awarded N$1,5 million in grants from the ministry.

In 2017, the trade ministry and the ministry of higher education trained 140 students from all regions in entrepreneurship to equip them with skills to start their own businesses.

As part of the programme, the Student Entrepreneurship Programme (SEP) graduates submitted 71 business proposals to financial institutions for funding but none of them were approved as they did not have collateral, the minister said.

He said financial institutions must be engaged from all fronts to make them understand the power of SMEs and the role they can play in improving the socio-economic and political agenda in Namibia.

"We must have a candid engagement with our banks, through the Bankers Association, that coordinates collaboration between the four main commercial banks. Our banks must show some kind of understanding and appreciation towards our SMEs and the impact these SMEs can make to the economy," he said.

Announcing the new government structure on Monday, president Hage Geingob moved the SMEs department to the Office of the President.

Adding that the SME sector is the backbone of any economy, Tweya said the country must continuously explore possibilities that will offer solutions that lead to enthusiasm, excitement and prosperity in the entrepreneurial space.

An analysis of the national policy on micro, small-and-medium enterprises [MSMEs] done in the 2015/2016 financial year showed that MSMEs are critical contributors to employment creation, income generation and poverty eradication.

The minister said MSMEs are the drivers of growth, innovation, development and job creation in Namibia's emerging economy, where the scale and diversity of large businesses are insufficient to meet the demand for new investment and employment opportunities.

"It is,therefore, important that the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry [NCCI] plays a prominent role in driving the agenda of MSMEs harder and more aggressively," he said.

The minister challenged the NCCI to engage the Bankers Association with a deliberate intent to exert pressure on commercial banks to fund SMEs when they present bankable business plans that are rejected because of a lack of collateral.

During the event, higher education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi reminded the graduates of the 'Growth at Home' strategy for industrial development which reinforces the importance of accelerating economic growth, reducing income inequality and increasing employment.

Kandjii-Murangi said the strategy emphasises the importance of commodity-based industrialisation by strengthening local and national value chains and creating more efficient linkages within the economy.

The minister highlighted the importance of assisting the youth as unemployment among them is considered one of the problems they face.

"Today, more than ever before, our young people have become more desperate about reaping the economic benefits this country has and, more importantly, to secure a job in the formal economy. If the desires of our youth are not met, there are certainly serious implications for social instability in our country," she said.