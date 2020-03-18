Namibia: Courts Stay Open for Business

NAMIBIA'S courts will remain open to deal with cases while the country tries to keep the novel coronavirus from spreading, but the public will not be allowed to attend court proceedings.

Court services will continue uninterrupted, and accused persons will have to appear in court on the dates specified during their last appearance, Office of the Judiciary spokesperson Ockert Jansen said in a statement yesterday.

He also cautioned that a failure by accused persons to appear in court may result in a warrant for their arrest being issued and their bail being cancelled and forfeited to the state.

Services at the country's magistrate courts that should continue uninterrupted include maintenance enquiries, the conducting of marriages, the filing of applications for domestic violence protection orders and the payment of bail, Jansen stated.

The Cabinet has decided that all court hearings are to be conducted without attendance by members of the public, health minister Kalumbi Shangula also announced yesterday.

The chief registrar of the High Court and Supreme Court, Elsie Schickerling, informed court staff and legal practitioners on Monday that High Court judge president Petrus Damaseb has issued guidelines to be implemented as a precautionary measure in connection with efforts to prevent the spread of the the coronavirus in Namibia.

The judge president has recommended that judges should consider postponing trials and hearings set down during this week and next week, with those matters to be postponed to a date after 27 March.

Court-connected mediations scheduled for the period from 16 to 27 March have been cancelled and should proceed on later dates, while taxations scheduled for the same period are also postponed to after 27 March, Schickerling stated.

Damaseb also directed that judges should consider issuing judicial case management orders from their chambers and in the absence of the parties in the matters and their legal practitioners, while chambers meetings with lawyers should be avoided and be conducted in open court instead.

Lawyers and members of the public attending court sessions are encouraged to maintain a distance of at least one metre from the next person in court, disinfect the immediate surface area and use paper towels that should be available in court, and should inform the court if any person present travelled outside the borders of Namibia during the past month, the judge president further decided.

Prosecutor general Martha Imalwa told The Namibian yesterday that prosecutors will be asking for criminal trials scheduled during this week and next week to be postponed until after 27 March.

However, that does not mean that accused persons will not be appearing in court as required, Imalwa said. "The courts are not stopped. Courts are running as usual," she remarked.

While cases set for trial are to be postponed until after the end of next week, newly arrested and charged persons will still have to make their first court appearances according to the normal practice, Imalwa said. The hearing of bail applications should also continue during this week and next week, she said.