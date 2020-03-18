Namibia: Artist Claims Censorship

STORM clouds are brewing between visual artist Ina-Maria Shikongo and the National Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) with regards to one of the artworks submitted to the gallery as part of an exhibition celebrating 30 years of Namibian independence.

Shikongo expressed her dismay at the removal of the title of one of three submitted pieces, 'The Energy of Corruption: F**k Swapo' which deconstructed the country's national flag to symbolise what the artist terms the distorted vision of what has happened to the nation.

"I chose the title for this specific piece because Namibians are tired of the corruption, and I am part of that collective," Shikongo said in a letter sent to The Namibian.

Shikongo claims the title of the artwork was removed by the gallery.

"The title is very provocative but as a person who was born in the refugee camps of Kwanza Sul, having lost a parent in the war, I do question our political system. I am left wondering whether independence or prosperity for all was actually only meant for a few," she said.

NAGN's CEO Snobia Kaputu says they approached Shikongo with a view to resolving the issue of the use of vulgar language in the title.

"The curatorial team did not write to the artist and request her to change any part of the work but to request a discussion," says Kaputu.

"We wanted to keep the work up on display. Unfortunately, our well-intended actions were not met and we were instructed by the artist to remove the artwork from exhibition. Which we did."

Shikongo believes this is censorship of her work, which was submitted already on 24 January. She says there was ample time to communicate with her before the exhibition opening on 5 March but the gallery only contacted her on 6 March.

"This is the first time that this has happened to me, since I am very political in my work."

Shikongo says the meaning of the artwork had been lost because the title was focal to the presentation.

"By taking a title away, a person would only notice a beautiful art piece, which was not the point of creating it."

Kaputu said the mandate of the gallery was to promote and develop the local visual art industry through its various platforms.

"We encourage all forms of artistic expressions within the gallery and we keep an open mind as much as possible. Freedom of expression for ourselves requires freedom of expression for others. It is at the very heart of our democracy." Kaputu added.