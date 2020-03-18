South Africa: Health Dept - COVID-19 Infections Are Here to Stay Until June or July

18 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

As the number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa goes over the 100 mark, the Department of Health will continue testing and screening rather than relying on 'herd immunity'.

There have been no deaths in South Africa's Covid-19 outbreak and only two of the people who tested positive are in hospital for observation, neither of them in intensive care, the acting Director General of the Health Department, Anban Pillay confirmed to the Daily Maverick.

Patient Zero, the first positive Covid-19 case who lives in KwaZulu-Natal, is doing well at home and he has been swabbed and is awaiting confirmation that he has now officially recovered.

The other seven people who had travelled to Italy for a skiing holiday with him are all doing well. "They did not need critical care," said Pillay, who confirmed that South Africa has not had to place any patient who tested positive in intensive, or critical care.

"They are largely in quarantine at home," said Pillay, who added that South Africa is "doing everything we know; (we are) throwing everything at it". The health department's present projections are that the period of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

