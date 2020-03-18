South Africa: Chief Justice Mogoeng Limits Court Attendance, Sort of

18 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

As the country continues to develop its response to Covid-19, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has announced measures to limit the spread of the virus in courts. The question is whether he's gone far enough.

On Monday, Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo issued a directive on how the province's courts would respond to the spread of Covid-19. He said the courts would only deal with matters already on the roll or urgent matters. No one would be able to enter a courtroom to issue a new court process, he said.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng overruled him. Mogoeng, announcing the country's judicial response to the virus on Tuesday, said court matters will continue to operate as normal with new measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"Courts will run as normal except the number, the limit will not be exceeded," said Mogoeng on Tuesday, referring to an instruction from President Cyril Ramaphosa that gatherings of more than 100 people are banned.

Mogoeng said litigants, their lawyers, families, court staff, media and interested parties can still attend court cases, but there must be a maximum of 100 attendees at court. He suggested that only members from the public with no interest...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

