Uganda: Museveni Orders Closure of Schools, Suspends Religious Gatherings Over Coronavirus

President Museveni has ordered the closure of schools and suspended religious gatherings across the country in attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Although there has not been any confirmed case of coronavirus as today, Mr Museveni said all primary and secondary schools, university and other institutions of learning would be closed starting Friday, March 20, 2020 for one month.

"It is wise that we temporary remove these concentration points to prevent the spread of coronavirus. All these institutions, without exception should close so that we deny this virus high concentration. We don't want the virus to find dry grass ready for ignition," Mr Museveni said.

According to Mr Museveni, religious gatherings would also be suspended for one month with immediate effect.

"In the interest of our health, this should be suspended for a month with immediate effect," he said.

Public rallies and cultural meetings have also been suspended for 32 days.

Mr Museveni also banned Ugandans from travelling to high risk countries. He said returning Ugandans will be quarantined at their cost.

"All outbound movements of all Ugandans going to or through Italy, France, South Korea, China, UK, USA, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Norway, Malaysia, Pakistan, San Marino, Austria, Netherlands has been banned for 32 days," he said.

According to the president, Ugandan style weddings that bring together several people should be postponed for 32 days.

"The Ugandan style of wedding that brings together a pentagon or hexagon of crowds can be a source of great danger. Weddings of this nature are suspended for at least 32 days," he said.

