Kenya: School Owner Arrested for Defying Order

18 March 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Reginah Kinogu, Stephen Munyiri

A school proprietor in Karatina was Wednesday arrested after she failed to comply with the government directive to close schools following the coronavirus outbreak.

Ms Martha Wangai, the owner of Beracha Academy, appeared before the Mathira security committee.

Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Mesohas also ordered the arrest of some 16 parents at the school saying that by releasing their children to go to school, they had defied a presidential directive.

According to sub-county Education Director Lucy Mbae, 19 Class Eight pupils were in school when the raid happened on Wednesday.

"They were wearing home clothes when we found them," she said adding that the head teacher escaped.

The pupils were taken to the education sub-county offices from where they are to be picked by their parents.

"We will release the pupils to their parents so that we can educate the parents on the need to take the measures seriously," she added.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.