Kenya: School Owner Arrested for Defying Order

A school proprietor in Karatina was Wednesday arrested after she failed to comply with the government directive to close schools following the coronavirus outbreak.

Ms Martha Wangai, the owner of Beracha Academy, appeared before the Mathira security committee.

Deputy County Commissioner Patrick Mesohas also ordered the arrest of some 16 parents at the school saying that by releasing their children to go to school, they had defied a presidential directive.

According to sub-county Education Director Lucy Mbae, 19 Class Eight pupils were in school when the raid happened on Wednesday.

"They were wearing home clothes when we found them," she said adding that the head teacher escaped.

The pupils were taken to the education sub-county offices from where they are to be picked by their parents.

"We will release the pupils to their parents so that we can educate the parents on the need to take the measures seriously," she added.