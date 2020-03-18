Malawi: Utm, MCP to Seal Alliance and Unveil Torchbearer

MCP leader Lazarous Chakwera (in black) and UTM leader Saulos Chilima (in red) were also taking part in protests against last May election results.

The day is tomorrow, Thursday, 19th March, 2020. Business is set to come to a standstill in Malawi's capital city of Lilongwe.

Chakwera(L) and Chilima: To run together

It will be a day to remember. A day that will go down into the annals of the country's politics as a defining moment, a turning point. Two of nation's major political parties are to come together in a political alliance that brings together 70 percent of patriotic Malawians. It is something they have been eagerly waiting for.

State vice president Saulos Chilima's UTM and the country's oldest political institution, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) led by Lazarus Chakwera, are to unite in a bid to serve and save mother Malawi from the jaws of mediocrity, nepotism, corruption, tribalism and regionalism.

This is an alliance which is set to speak loudly that Malawi is one. It is an alliance that is meant to strongly come against the shameless thieving and looting of public funds that has now become the norm.

Yes, it is the alliance that will see to it that Malawi rises from the doldrums of biting and stinging poverty where it has been for so long.

And so on this very day, all main roads, all highways, all footpaths and all streets shall lead to Kamuzu Institute for Youth in Lilongwe. On this day, those on duty will create an excuse just to find oneself at this place. Meetings and engagements other than this one will be cancelled or postponed to pave way for this momentous event. History is to be made and all well-meaning Malawians will want to be a part of it.

This event is scheduled to commence with a Youth Parade at 8 o'clock from Civo Stadium to Kamuzu Institute for Youth. The parade is expected to have great musicians like Lucius Banda, Saul Chembezi, Symon and Kendal. Mr Jokes is also expected to be part of this ceremony whose dressing code is strictly party regalia. Thereafter, the signing ceremony is to start at 1 o'clock at the Institute.

There is no argument that this is the alliance that gives total assurance of outright victory in the forthcoming fresh presidential elections. Little wonder, therefore, that hearing about this alliance makes DPP scared to death. Look at the fights in DPP. Look at the hasty decisions in DPP. All this is fear, fear of the alliance.

The UTM-MCP alliance is one that assures the nation of true change. This is why the two parties in this alliance say that 'Change has come'.