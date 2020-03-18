Gambia: Wcr Residents Sensitised On Grass Root Climate Change Impacts

West Coast Region climate change actors have been sensitised on Grass Root Climate Change Impact held at the regional Governor's office in Brikama.

The project is being implemented by the Global Climate Change Alliance plus (GCCA) project in collaboration with the National Environment Agency (NEA) and other partners, seeking to build the capacity of local government, communities, CBOs and Women Association.

Fafanding Kitri Kinteh, GCCA+ project officer for operations said that GCCA+ Climate Resilient Coastal and Marine Zone Project for The Gambia aims at consolidating results and positive experiences of the previous GCCA project "Support to The Gambia for integrated coastal zone management (ICZM) and the mainstreaming of climate change' which was implemented from 2013-2016.

According to him, the objectives of the project is to support implementation of the recommendations set out in the ICZM Management and Strategic Plans (Jan 2016), National Climate Change Policy (NCCP) implementation plan for the Gambia (April 2016) as well as to enhance institutional governance enabling planning and implementation of improved climate resilience, adaptation and mitigation measures in the Coastal and Marine Zones of the Gambia.

Mr Kinteh added that the project also seeks to benefit coastal communities and help them to adapt to impacts of climate change through institution strengthening, knowledge management and demonstrated implementation of the National Decree of the Integrated Coastal Zone Management (ICZM) approach, at national and local levels.

Speaking on behalf of the regional governor, Omar Fatty underscored the importance of the Global Climate Change Alliance plus project, saying it seeks to build the capacity of stakeholders within the region.