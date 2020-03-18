Gambia: Coronavirus Update - 2 Suspects Test Negative

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the two Indonesian who were suspect of covid-19 have been tested negative.

"The Ministry of Health would like to inform the general public that the coronavirus test conducted on the two (2) suspected Indonesian nationals proved negative," the ministry said in a statement released on social media.

The Ministry of Health further assured to continue monitoring the situation and provide updates as and when necessary.

It could be recalled that these two Indonesian nationals were yesterday (Tuesday) taken to MRC for the test after they arrived in The Gambia through Senegal.

Meanwhile, Senegal has on Wednesday confirmed four new cases, making a total of 31 cases. Two people have recovered and 29 were under treatment.

At least 417 people have been affected by the virus in 29 African countries so far.

Stop Press: Gambia confirms one case of Coronavirus