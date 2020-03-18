Gambia: Deputies Advise Govt to Harness Different Preventive Methods of Covid-19

Legislators on Tuesday put forward distinct preventive methods that they think could save the country from the novel coronavirus (covid-19).

Muhammad Maharena, the National Assembly Member (NAM) for Sandu, suggested that all imported newspapers be banned to protect the country from all forms of virus.

Hon. Maharena made these remarks during a debate that sought to adopt the report of the National Assembly's Select Committee on Health, Women, Children, Disaster, Humanitarian Relief and Refugees over their visits to the country's entry points.

He cited Senegal as an example where no shop is using the newspapers to wrap food items.

He said the borders in the Upper River Region (URR) are very porous and very close to Senegal, and therefore, if there are no proper measures put in place by the Ministry of Health to protect the people, the country will be at risk.

Omar Ceesay, NAM for Niamina East argued that all Gambian borders should be closed considering the way and manner the coronavirus transmits.

Momodou Camara, NAM for Foni Bantang Karania, suggested a ban on all the second hands clothes from Europe and other parts of the world from entering the country so as to protect "our citizens from this outbreak."

Halifa Sallah, the Serrekunda lawmaker, said the Ministry of Health, Education and Foreign Affairs should work together and assess the health situation of the Gambian students studying in China and other parts of the world.

Suwaibou Touray, NAM for Wuli East stated that the major referral hospital should not be used as a treatment center for any suspected case of the virus in this country.

He called on the Ministry of Health to start public outreach within schools across the country as most of the school children can't read newspapers and many of them will not have access to radios.

Alfusainey Ceesay, NAM for Sami called on the government to issue a press release to ban all public gatherings in The Gambia as a way of preventing the virus.

Sulayman Saho, NAM for Central Badibou, urged government to empower health workers across the country so that they can do their work effectively and protect the country from the coronavirus.