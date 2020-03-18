Angola: Man Found Dead in Namibian Embassy in Luanda

Luanda — A 37-year-old Angolan citizen was found on Tuesday morning, hanged inside the Namibian embassy, in the Alvalade neighborhood, in the urban district of Maianga, in Luanda.

The man belonged to a private security company, hired to provide security on service at the diplomatic institution.

Speaking to Angop on Wednesday, a source from the National Civil Protection and Fire Service (SNPCB) said the body was found hanging on the porch in the embassy yard and the SPCB was called in for removal.

He said that experts from the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) are working to find out the real causes of the hanging.