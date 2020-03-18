Uganda: Cabinet Approves Ugx 41 Billion Loan for Karamoja Health Facilities

18 March 2020
The Independent (Kampala)

Karamoja, Uganda — Cabinet has approved a proposal to borrow 10 million Euros (over Shillings 41.9 billion) from Italy to finance the Karamoja Infrastructure Development Project Phase 2.

The money will finance the construction of 68 staff houses for selected health facilities in all the districts of Karamoja, according to a statement presented by Dennis Katungi, the Communication and Media Relations Manager, the government owned Uganda Media Center.

Karamoja region comprises Kaabong, Abim, Kotido, Moroto, Amudat, Napak and Nakapiripirit districts.

According to Katungi, the purpose of the loan is to construct and equip new Health Center 3s in the sub-countries that are not yet covered and make them functional.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Independent (Kampala)

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Death Toll Surges as Insurgency Worsens in Northern Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.