Uganda: Cabinet Approves Ugx 41 Billion Loan for Karamoja Health Facilities

Karamoja, Uganda — Cabinet has approved a proposal to borrow 10 million Euros (over Shillings 41.9 billion) from Italy to finance the Karamoja Infrastructure Development Project Phase 2.

The money will finance the construction of 68 staff houses for selected health facilities in all the districts of Karamoja, according to a statement presented by Dennis Katungi, the Communication and Media Relations Manager, the government owned Uganda Media Center.

Karamoja region comprises Kaabong, Abim, Kotido, Moroto, Amudat, Napak and Nakapiripirit districts.

According to Katungi, the purpose of the loan is to construct and equip new Health Center 3s in the sub-countries that are not yet covered and make them functional.