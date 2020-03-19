Rwanda: AS Kigali Women in Search for New Coach

19 March 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

AS Kigali women football club has advertised the job for head coach with the club saying they are looking for experienced coach to meet their ambitions.

This follows the decision by the City of Kigali-sponsored club not to renew the contract of Shaban Mbarushimana who has been with them for the past three years.

Mbarushimana replaced Grace Nyinawumuntu in 2017.

After eight games, the club sits in second position in the national league with 18 points, one behind leaders Scandinavia.

In an interview with Times Sport on Wednesday, March 18, AS Kigali president Teddy Gacinya said they want maximum results and stellar performance at the international stage, saying they want a coach with more experience in top-flight football.

"We need a new head coach who meets international requirements including Coaching License A, with over 35 years of age, at least a high school certificate and the deadline of submission of applications is March 20," said Gacinya.

According to sources, among local coaches who are being speculated to take the job include; Moussa Gatera who has formerly worked with the U17 national team as assistant coach, Justin Bigirimana former head coach of Bugesera FC and Camarade Banamwana a former assistant coach with Gicumbi FC.

