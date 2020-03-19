Rwanda: Musanze Man Arrested Over Claims He Cures COVID-19

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) in Musanze District have arrested Reverien Ndamyabera, a traditional healer who recently proclaimed that he cures the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) that continues to ravage the world.

Earlier this week, a video went viral of Ndamyabera convincing the world that he cures COVID-19, of which Rwanda has registered eight cases.

The video which was uploaded on YouTube with a hooking title saying, "Musanze: Rwandan discovers coronavirus medicine," caught attention of a number of people with some opting to share it with friends and relative through various social media platforms.

The video was viewed by thousands of internet users on YouTube until it was pulled down on Tuesday.

RIB spokesperson, Marie Michelle Umuhoza confirmed that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday saying he was being detained at RIB-Muhoza Station in Musanze District pending further investigations.

"It is true a traditional healer called Révérien Ndamyabera is currently in RIB custody over charges of spreading rumors, obtaining money by false pretense and telling lies," Umuhoza said without divulging details.

She however revealed that investigations were going on to trace those who uploaded the video on YouTube.

Umuhoza called on Rwandans to be cautious on information they are particularly receiving on coronavirus noting that whatever new development ought to be communicated only by the Government.

What the law says

Article 39 of the law preventing and fighting cyber-crime says that any person who knowingly and through a computer system, publishes rumours that may incite fear, insurrection or violence amongst the population or that may make a person lose their credibility, commits an offence.

"When convicted, he or she is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than three (3) years and not more than five (5) years with a fine of not less than one million Rwandan Francs (Rwf1,000,000) and not more than three million Rwandan Francs (Rwf3,000,000)," it reads in part.

The law also punishes cyber-stalkers who intentionally use the internet to harass or threaten with the intent to place another person in distress or fear.