Nigeria: Buhari Orders Reduction in Fuel Price

Photo: Pixabay
Petrol, diesel, fuel, biodiesel.
18 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodeji Adegboyega

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a reduction in the pump price of petrol, an official has said.

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, announced this in a statement.

Mr Buhai did not, however, fix a new price of petrol but only asked the appropriate agency, PPPRA, to do so.

The current official price of petrol is N145 per litre.

The PPPRA is yet to announce a new price with an official telling PREMIUM TIMES that the president's directive has not been formally communicated to them.

Mr Sylva said the president's directive is because of the drop in the international oil price.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported the drop in international oil price from over $50 a barrel over a month ago to about $30 a barrel.

Read Mr Sylva's full statement below.

Reduction in the price of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS)

The drop in crude oil prices has lowered the expected open market price of imported petrol below the official pump price of N145 per liter.

Therefore, Mr. President has approved that Nigerians should benefit from the reduction in the price of PMS which is a direct effect of the crash in global crude oil prices.

In view of this situation, based on the price modulation template approved in 2015, the Federal Government is directing the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to reduce the Ex-Coastal and Ex-Depot prices of PMS to reflect current market realities.

Also, the PPPRA shall subsequently issue a monthly guide to NNPC and marketers on the appropriate pricing regime.

The agency is further directed to modulate pricing in accordance with prevailing market dynamics and respond appropriately to any further oil market development.

It is believed that this measure will have a salutary effect on the economy, provide relief to Nigerians and would provide a framework for a sustainable supply of PMS to our country.

The Ministry of Petroleum Resources will continue to encourage the use of compressed natural gas to complement PMS utilization as transport fuel.

Timipre Sylva

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
COVID-19 Forces Nigeria to Revise Budget, Cuts Fuel Price
Nigeria Goes On Lockdown Over COVID-19
COVID-19 Threat Not Over for Nigeria
Urgent Need to Diversify Nigeria's Economy as Oil Prices Plunge
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
51 Million Litres of Jet Fuel Vanish Into Thin Air in Kenya
Nigerian Govt Reduces Fuel Price
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
President Mutharika Sacks Malawi Army Chief
Zimbabwe VP Chiwenga's Custody Appeal Takes New Twist

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.