Rwanda: Night Clubs, Live Bands, Pool Games Suspended Over Coronavirus

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has ordered hotels and other hospitality facilities that receive and accommodate many people to put in place stringent measures against coronavirus pandemic including closure of night clubs.

The announcement, signed by Claire Akamanzi, the chief executive of RDB says that all hotels and accommodation entities, restaurants, bars and night clubs should set up hand-washing facilities and hand sanitizers at the entrances of the establishments.

RDB also ordered the temporary closure of some services offered by these businesses.

"You have to stop all entertainment activities include traditional dancing groups, live band, night clubs, pool table games, and others that attract big gatherings of people. This must be respected until further notice," reads the announcement.

It explains that customers in the restaurants must be seated and respect at least one-metre distance from one customer to another.

"The guidelines must be respected and inspected by managers of the hospitality facilities," RDB said.

The warning follows the 8th confirmed case of coronavirus in Rwanda.

As part of preventive measures, schools, church services and masses, conferences and other events, have been postponed, temporarily closed or cancelled, while employers have been directed to let their employees work from home.

People are urged to wash hands frequently, avoid touching one's eyes, nose and mouth, cover one's cough, avoid handshakes and keep social distance, avoid crowded places and close contact with anyone that has fever or cough, stay at home if a person feels unwell as well as seeking medical care early if they have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Globally, coronavirus cases have amounted to 204,047 while 8,250 people have died so far of the pandemic.