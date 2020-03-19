Kenya: State Tracing 85 Contacts of Patient That Left Mbagathi

The Ministry of Health is tracing 85 people who came into contact with a woman who left Mbagathi Hospital but later tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

The patient is said to have been returned to the hospital 24 hours after developing symptoms. She had initially tested negative.

She was then readmitted to the hospital.

Ministry of Health Director-General Dr Patrick Amoth confirmed that the patient was at the isolation ward at Mbagathi Hospital.

The patient was tracked by security apparatus and brought back to the facility for testing.

"Through our security team, we were able to track her and brought her back to the facility. She has since tested positive. We have established her contacts and, as at now, we are tracking down 85 of her contacts and will give a brief on the results," Dr Amoth said on Wednesday.

SEVEN CASES

This comes as Kenya confirmed three more coronavirus cases today, meaning the country now has seven patients with Covid-19.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday confirmed that three more patients had tested positive for the virus.

Two of the cases were a couple that travelled from Madrid, Spain, on March 4 through Dubai, arriving in Kenya on March 5.

The third case is a Burundian national who travelled from Dubai, UAE, to Kenya. He arrived on March 17 and was picked up by a surveillance team, Mr Kagwe said.

"We are tracing persons who may have been in contact with the patients," he said.