Kenya: AK Orders Closure of All Athletics Camps Nationally

Athletics Kenya (AK) has directed all athletics camps and clubs to remain closed until further notice.

AK chief administrative officer Susan Kamau said in a statement Wednesday that athletes should continue with individual training programmes with coaches encouraged to continue monitoring their athletes for the next 30 days.

At the same time, Kamau indicated that all their locally organised meets have been put on hold indefinitely.

Kamau said as per the government's directive in view of curtailing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, athletes and athletes support personnel who have travelled outside the country in the last 14 days should immediately self-quarantine for two weeks.

"No athlete or athlete support personnel will be allowed to travel out of the country until further advise is issued," said Kamau but advised athletes to continue providing their whereabouts and ensure that all Anti-Doping rules are strictly adhered to.

And to protect their workforce and their families, Kamau said they have also introduced new working arrangements at their Riadha House offices.

"We are scaling down our office operations and encourage majority of our employees and stakeholders to operate remotely," Kamau said. "We will for the next 30 days maintain a very lean secretariat for essential services only."

Kamau encouraged their stakeholders to minimise physical visits to their office unless it is mandatory. "In case of any urgent services from our offices, they can call or reach us on email."

The Athletics Kenya Track and Field weekend meeting slated for Embu on March 21-22 and Kisumu on April 4-5 have been suspended.

This follows the cancellation of the World Half Marathon Championships from March 29 to October 17 in Poland and the Africa Cross Country Championships on April 8 in Lome, Togo.