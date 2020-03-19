Kenyatta Unveils Team to 'Fix' Nairobi

President Kenyatta officially handed over the running of key functions of Nairobi County to a military general, revealing the importance the State has at-tached to reviving the capital that has been running on autopilot for months.

Mr Kenyatta created Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) to take over the running of the county government’s transferred functions, as State takeover officially began.

The President appointed Maj-Gen Abdalla Badi as director-general of NMS, which will run the capital city.

Maj-Gen Badi will be deputised by Physical Planning PS Enosh Onyango Momanyi, with the team given firm instructions to “fix” the city that almost went under as Governor Mike Sonko watched.

The career military pilot will now oversee the running of the four delegated functions — health, transport, planning and development, and public works and utilities — which together have a budget of over Sh20 billion.

In effect, this left Mr Sonko with less influential responsibilities such as the licensing of dogs, controlling pornography and other non-essential services, effectively rendering him a ceremonial governor.

The formal handover at State House yesterday came after the expiry of the 21 days for the deed of transfer of functions that saw the Nairobi County gov-ernment move some of its functions to the national government.

Already, the Kenya Revenue Authority has officially taken over revenue collection in Nairobi, and the taxman has met county revenue staff.

Without mincing his words, President Kenyatta ordered the new team to dismantle cartels, rein in wanton corruption and restore the city’s lost glory.

“The biggest problem that the city faces is corruption and cartels that have a vice-like grip. From collection of garbage, to parking of vehicles, water supply and issuance of permits, the cartels and corrupt practices have made service delivery almost impossible,” said the President.

Interestingly, Mr Sonko is facing a Sh357 million graft charge, which prompted a court to bar him from accessing his City Hall office until the case is determined.

Investigative agencies have also opened several corruption-related investigations of the county government, ranging from multimillion-shilling garbage tender awards to a multibillion-shilling stadiums construction saga.

Mr Kenyatta decried how Nairobi residents have had to put up with uncollected garbage, water rationing and perennial traffic congestion, among other challenges, all due to the cartels, corrupt practices and internal constraints and staff capacity.

He said that even the creation of the Nairobi Regeneration Committee two years ago to oversee the running of the devolved government and deal with the issues bedevilling the county did not bear any tangible results.

And as a consequence of Nairobi producing 40 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product and a regional hub playing host to several regional and international organisations, he assured citizens of reliable, efficient and timely services going forward.

The first task facing Maj-Gen Badi and his team is ending corruption and dismantling cartels that have hindered the development of the county.

The team will also look into the regeneration of Nairobi, with areas of focus being reactivating garbage collection and implementing a solid waste man-agement plan, building pedestrian walkways and improving water sanitation, among others.

To decongest the city centre, the team will rehabilitate and reintroduce the use of traffic signals, an automated hourly car parking system, construction of walkways along streets such as Muindi Bingu, Wabera and Kenyatta Avenue; operationalise two matatu termini at Desai and park roads in order to stem the disruptive use of city streets as parking for matatus.

In addition to working closely with NAMATA to implement Nairobi urban plan and effect non-motorised goals including provision of street furniture, paved walkways as well as improved conditions for pedestrians with the commuter rail plan pushed forward as part of decongesting the city.

They will also be tasked with streamlining urban renewal projects such as estate renewals which have continually been delayed and ensure they take off; implementation of Nairobi Railway City Masterplan; development control and approvals for the county; implementing urgent action plan to clear approval backlog and e-construction permit system.

In matters solid waste management, NMS has been directed to operationalise effective garbage collection and disposal mechanisms including collabora-tion with NYS; crackdown on illegal dumpsites and enforcement on effluent discharge from industries and other institutions; gazette legal garbage sites for use by public and private garbage collectors.

“Your responsibility will be to deliver services to the citizens of Nairobi together with other officers to be seconded by both the national government will assume control over the functions that have been transferred,” said the President.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ceremony was witnessed by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, Attorney General Paul Kihara, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi, among other leaders.

Metropolitan bosses’ profiles

Maj-Gen Badi, who was a senior administrator at the National Defence College, worked previously as Moi Air Base commander.

The logistics helicopter pilot has also served as the deputy commandant at the National Defence College and a United Nations staff officer in 1999 during the Sierra Leone peacekeeping mission.

The appointment of Maj-Gen Badi, who holds a Master’s of Science degree in strategic studies, mirrors the secondment of military officers to serve in various civilian roles under the reign of Gen Samson Mwathethe.

In November 2018, Brigadier Vincent Loonena was also seconded as the new director-general of the Kenya Coast Guard Service.

For Mr Momanyi, his has been a steady rise from the lower cadres of the ministry as a clerical officer to become an undersecretary before his appointment as PS in January.

Additional reporting by Nyambega Gisesa