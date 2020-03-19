Namibia: Police Suspend Use of Breathalysers

THE Namibian Police have halted the use of breathalyser testing by traffic officers following the declaration of a state of emergency in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Hage Geingob yesterday declared the novel coronavirus threat a state of emergency to enable the country to mobilise resources to respond to the crisis and also made N$134 million available to tackle the pandemic.

Police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga today said the police would be using blood testing kits rather than breathalyser tests in cases of suspected drunken driving.

Ndeitunga further said all visits to awaiting-trial inmates by members of the public are suspended unless in cases of emergency.

"Taking of fingerprints is suspended and will only apply to emergencies or special cases such as those suspected in criminal cases. All Namibian Police training facilities are on lockdown thus no visits are permitted for the duration of the state of emergency in question," he said.

He noted that the police will continue to enforce the law governing liquor outlets, and reminded owners of such establishments to strictly adhere to the terms of their liquor licences.

Ndeitunga said liquor outlets should also take the initiative in guaranteeing their own safety and the safety of their customers.

The police will continue to monitor the situation and impromptu measures may be implemented should it be discovered that these establishments pose a potential threat to the public, Ndeitunga said.

"The nation is also advised to be wary of opportunists or criminals who may take advantage of this emergency, pretending to be health or other government officials, just to rob or break into homes," he said.