Namibia: Khorixas to Open Water for Indebted Residents

THE Khorixas Town Council on Wednesday decided to restore the water supply to all houses of which the water connection has been closed because of outstanding debt.

The measure was taken to fight the coronavirus (Covid-19).

In an interview with The Namibian on Wednesday, Khorixas mayor Kleophas Tjuunduwa said that the water supply should be opened in all localities, while in the town's informal settlement, where there is no water network, water tanks will be installed.

Three water tanks will be installed within the next thirty days at the Donkerhoek informal settlement, the mayor indicated.

"No water should be closed. People should wash hands with running water," Tjuunduwa said.

He also said that from Wednesday the water supply should be opened no matter how much outstanding debt residents have with the local authority.

Pipes which might have been damaged because the water supply had been cut for a long time will be replaced at some households as well, he said.

"These are the times of the coronavirus. If water is closed we might have a negative effect" Tjuunduwa said.

The installing of water meters at the Donkerhoek informal settlement would be fast-tracked according to the mayor. The local authority is currently busy with a project to install water meters at the informal settlement.

Tjuunduwa encouraged local residents to make arrangements with the Khorixas Town Council once the water supply is restored at their houses on how payments can be made. During the period that the country battles Covid-19 no water supply will be cut at Khorixas due to outstanding debts, he said.

Tjuunduwa said there is an emergency, so the local authority councillors do not need a resolution on opening water supply for its residents with outstanding debts.

The Khorixas Town Council is due to announce measures taken against Covid-19 on Thursday morning.

The Namibian has learnt from a high-ranking town council source that more than 500 households at Khorixas are without water.